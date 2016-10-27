September’s exports up 3.4 percent to $19.4 billion

Exports for the month of September jumped 3.4 percent to US$19.4 billion, representing the highest in two years and the second monthly growth in a row, said Ms Pimchanok Wornkhorporn, deputy director of the Office of Trade Policy and Strategy, on Wednesday.

Imports in the same month increased 5.6 percent to US$16.9 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $2.5 billion.

Overall, exports for the first nine months of the year amounted to $160 billion, down 0.7 percent compared to the same period last year.

Imports for the first nine months amounted to $142 billion, representing a 7 percent drop compared to the figures of the same period last year. For the first nine months, Thailand gained a trade surplus of $17.9 billion.

Expansion of manufacturing sector by 4.2 percent was the key factor contributing to export increase.