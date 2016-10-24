Senior citizens named role-models for disabled persons

BANGKOK – Two persons with disabilities traveling from distant provinces to Bangkok to mourn the His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej have been described as role models by the Minister of Social Development and Human Security.

The Minister of Social Development and Human Security Pol Gen Adul Sangsingkeo has awarded plaques to Uncle Pan Muenyoj, 84, an elder with a physical disability traveling from Buriram in a royally bestowed wheelchair, and Uncle Aod Pluemchai, 84, an elder with a disabled left hand traveling from Nakhon Ratchasima. Both men are in Bangkok to pay their respects to the monarch.

He said the Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed admiration towards the two elders, proclaiming them role-models for persons with disabilities due to their expression of devotion that has overcome their physical challenges.

Uncle Pan Muenyoj has now signed his message of condolence to the His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, and delivered 70,700 baht donated by the people and about 150 bottles of drinking water to the Royal Household Bureau; meanwhile Uncle Aod Pluemchai is expected to pay his respects today.

The Social Development and Human Security Minister now expects that a large number of persons with disabilities and senior citizens will be traveling to Bangkok to mourn the late King, thus all ministry officials have been urged to provide assistance to the elderly and the disabled in their travels.