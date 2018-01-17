Seminar held on reducing prejudice against leprosy patients

Bangkok – On the occasion of Raj Pracha Samasai Day, Dr Teera Ramasoota, Chairman of the Raj Pracha Samasai Foundation, chaired a seminar titled “Reduce Stigmatization, Promote Social Integration”, during which the discussion sought to promote public understanding of leprosy, which is a curable disease, and to reduce discriminatory attitudes towards patients in society.

As part of the seminar, honorary plaques were presented to supporters of leprosy-related work while those living with the disease were provided with necessities. The event was also aimed to honor His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej for his compassion towards people suffering from leprosy and his contribution to the development of treatment in Thailand.

On January 16, 1960, His Majesty the late King laid the foundation stone of Raj Pracha Samasai Institute in the Phra Pradaeng area of Samut Prakan and graciously conferred the name on the institute. Therefore, January 16 of every year has been designated Raj Pracha Samasai Day, when activities are held to publicize facts about leprosy.