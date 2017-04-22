Seminar held to increase taxi security

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Department of Land Transport has indicated that the Ministry of Transport will soon direct taxi operators to install security devices, while implementing a mobile application that will discourage taxi operators from declining passengers.

The department says that the new regulations are part of the the “Taxi OK, Taxi VIP” program, which requires taxi operators to install a GPS Tracking device, a CCTV Camera and an emergency button. The agency explained that the security system will be wirelessly connected to the database of the department’s taxi management center for monitoring.

A mobile application “DLT Taxi ok” will also be launched soon, with the intention of preventing taxi drivers from denying passengers travel, or refusing to use the fare meter. The officials are expecting the application to improve the overall quality of Thai taxi services.

Permanent Secretary of the Transport Ministry, Chartchai Tipsunave expects that the ministry will implement these measures before the end of the year. He added that, once implemented, existing taxi drivers will be asked to join the campaign voluntarily, new operators will be required to install all the prerequisite devices, but taxi operators whose licenses are set to expire in a couple of years will be exempted from the measures.

While, President of the Taxi Cooperatives Network Witoon Neawpanich has agreed with these measures, he nevertheless commented that the government should cover a portion of the installation expense, should the cost exceed 20,000 baht.