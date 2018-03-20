Seminar held on Black Panther slaying case

Bangkok – Activists have continued to closely follow developments in the Black Panther hunting case, pressing for justice to be served.

A group, which has dubbed itself “T’Challa”, recently organized the seminar “How Does it End? The Black Panther Will Not Have Died for Nothing” at the Bangkok Art and Culture Center. Former member of the National Reform Commission, Ticha Na Nakorn, remarked at the gathering that continued legal work following the illegal hunting of a black panther in Tungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary is necessary and right, even if it may face obstacles. She stated her belief that, even if no one is prosecuted once the case concludes, Thai society will not allow the matter to be forgotten.

Chairman of the Sueb Nakasathien Foundation, Sasin Chalermlap, revealed he had met with Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Police, Pol Gen Sriwara Rangsipramnakul, who is handling the case, and asked for assurance that justice will be served. He said the high ranking officer gave him confidence that the case will be brought to its conclusion but acknowledged that identifying the exact date of the black panther’s killing will determine if fault can be found with Italian Thai Co Ltd CEO Premchai Karnasutra, who is the main suspect in the case.

Meanwhile, member of the Citizen’s for Police Reform Network, Pol Col Wirut Sirisawadibut, highlighted mistrust in the work of police among the Thai public, especially in cases involving affluent members of society. He said involvement by the attorney general will help bolster confidence.