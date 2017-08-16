Security guards join in workshop aimed to boost tourist safety

BANGKOK – The Tourist Police Division has provided one-day training for security guards, hoping to enable them to better prevent crimes and ensure higher safety for tourists.

Tourist Police Commander Pol Maj Gen Prasert Ngernyuang presided over the launch of the security workshop, which was held particularly for security guards employed by private businesses. With a goal of increasing foreign visitors’ confidence in their safety, the workshop involved more than 200 security guards from leading tourist attractions, such as Asiatique The Riverfront, Siam Square and MBK Shopping Center, as well as BTS and MRT stations.

Pol Maj Gen Prasert pointed out that the workshop underscored the importance of observation and memorization skills, which could allow the trainees to identify suspected criminals, issue warnings to public members and conduct searches on the suspects in a timely fashion. The participating security guards were also informed of common ploys used by criminals to defraud tourists.

The training, which took place for one day, is expected to help maintain a good image for Thai tourism in line with the government’s tourism promotion policy.