Security companies and guards must register by Feb 26

Security companies and their security guards are required to register with registrars at their respective provinces within February 26 otherwise they will face punishments.

Senior advisor to the Royal Thai Police Office, Pol Gen Suvira Songmetta, told about 400 provincial police commanders and senior police officers of details of NCPO Order No 67/2559 and Security Business Act B.E. 2558 which require security companies and security guards to register with authorities.

Failing to register within the February 26 deadline, operators of security business will face an imprisonment of not exceeding one year and/or a fine of 20,000 baht whereas the security guards will be liable to three months’ imprisonment and/or a fine of 5,000 baht.

After the registration, he said the Royal Thai Police Office will keep in record the profiles of the security companies and the security guards after which the guards will undergo a training course at police training centre in each respective province.

The training course will cover basic security service law, basic security maintenance plus 40 hours of practice. After the completion of a training course, each guard will receive a working license.

Also, the licensed security guards can be appointed police assistants, said Pol Gen Suvira.