Security beefed up around Siam area

BANGKOK – Deputy Police Chief Pol Gen Chalermkiat Sriworakhan and his retinue visited department stores around Ratchaprasong Intersection to inspect CCTV cameras and ensure they are in good conditions.

More than 700 CCTV cameras at CentralWorld, Siam Paragon and other places in the vicinity were inspected by the Deputy Police Chief and his entourage during their visit to ensure public safety.

Following the bombing incident at Phramongkutklao Hospital on Monday, security has been beefed up around the shopping district. Soldiers, police officers and other security personnel can be seen screening people at the entrances of shopping malls.

Pol Gen Chalermkiat is confident that the 200,000 shoppers visiting these department stores per day will be safe. However, he urged the general public to report any suspicious item or person to the authorities. People are encouraged to use their smartphones to take photos of any unusual activity and submit them to the police as evidence in any possible investigation that may ensue.