Security agencies to discuss New Year safety measures next week

Bangkok – The Ministry of Defense is to summon security agencies to a meeting to discuss safety measures to be deployed during New Year festivities.

Defense Ministry spokesman Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich said on Saturday that the meeting will take place on December 14 and will be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan.

The meeting will go over safety measures to be enforced during the long holiday as well as statistics related to road accidents, violent incidents, crime, and drug abuse.

He said Gen Prawit will instruct all responsible units to be on high alert and perform their duties to the best of their ability.

The spokesperson added that the government will continue to raise public awareness about road accidents and encourage all motorists to respect the law.