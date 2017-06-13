Section 44 will be used to speed up rail project

BANGKOK – Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak will ask the Cabinet to enforce Section 44 to expedite the delayed Thai-Chinese railway project. Mr. Somkid has expressed his confidence that the Ministry of Transport will be able to sumbit nine double track train projects to the Cabinet for consideration this year.

The deputy PM said the delayed project is the Thai-Chinese train connecting Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima. Section 44 will be used to shorten the process of implementing this long-delayed project. He added that the ministry will gradually propose the nine double track train projects to the Cabinet from June this year onwards.

As for the Bangkok-Chiang Mai high-speed train, the deputy premier confirmed that Japan is still interested to invest in the project.

Mr. Somkid said he had instructed the State Railway of Thailand to urgently implement the Bangkok-Rayong high-speed rail project due to the route’s economic impact. Japan is also interested to invest in this rail project which might be extended to Ayutthaya province.

The bidding of the Bangkok-Rayong high-speed train is expected to take place this year.