Secretary-general of EEC panel confident Section 44 will help spur investment

BANGKOK – Secretary-General of the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee Khanit Saengsuphan has expressed confidence that the enforcement of Section 44 to expedite projects in the EEC will help attract the private sector to invest in the EEC more.

Mr. Khanit said if the government can make the investment process of the EEC easier, there will be around 30 businesses investing in the EEC within one year. Six businesses have expressed interest to invest–most of them in 10 target industries such as aviation, e-commerce, electric car production, medical equipment, robotics and parts, said Mr. Khanit.

The committee’s meeting on 26 May will consider guidelines for the development of Laem Chabang, Sattahip and Map Ta Phut ports.

Meanwhile, Meechai Ruchuphan has confirmed that the enforcement of Section 44 to stimulate investment in the EEC is not against the constitution.