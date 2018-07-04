Second Govt-political parties meeting scheduled for September

Bangkok – The government will meet political parties again in September, assuring all sides of its intention to consider all proposals in regard to pre- and post-election activities.

According to Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, his administration is open to suggestions and has been accepting feedback from all sectors of society since it took office in 2014.

He said that the much-expected general election will be held in the most transparent manner to ensure fairness and a smooth transition.

Addressing concerns about prerequisite procedures leading up to the election, Gen Prayut said political parties will be given enough time for their election campaigns and other administrative tasks, while citing the need to maintain law and order as the main reason for keeping the political ban in place.

When asked if he wanted to continue his political career after the election, Gen Prayut said he hasn’t thought about it and is focused on his duties as prime minister for the time being.