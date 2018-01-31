Science Min to promote astronomy

Chiang Mai – Thailand’s Science and Technology Minister has visited the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT), promoting public interest in astronomy.

Science and Technology Minister, Dr. Suvit Maesincee, visited NARIT headquarters at the Princess Sirindhorn Astro Park to deliver the ministry’s policy address. He said the park is to be a center of education and research excellence, inspiring the next generation of astronomers.

According to the minister, astronomy is not only directly connected with other fields, such as physics and mathematics, but is also a natural science that promotes curiosity and creativity. The ministry is therefore committed to supporting astronomy as part of its Thailand 4.0 agenda.

Dr. Suvit also visited the Thai National Observatory on Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai, the most advanced observatory in Southeast Asia. The observatory is one of the few located near the equator, allowing it to observe the skies of both the northern and southern hemispheres year-round.