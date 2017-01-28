School director insists screening process was done on teacher arrested on drug charges

The director of British international school of Krabi has defended that the school had properly checked the background of an American teacher arrested on drug charges in the United States and found him cleared of any criminal record.

Mrs Kwanta Sooksai, the school director, said on Friday that the screening process was undertaken when the American, Alexander Jonathan Rosen, applied for a job as English teacher at the school.

She added that Rosen also presented certifying documents from the Khuru Sapha teachers’ organization. However, she admitted that there might be a lapse of communication between US and Thai authorities when the US revoked Rosen’s passport and issued a warrant for his arrest on drug charges.

However, Mrs Kwanta assured the incident would not affect the school and parents of students still have confidence in the school.

Rosen was arrested by police at his rented house in Ao Nang after the US embassy in Bangkok requested help from the national police chief, Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, for the arrest of the American on drug charges.

Rosen had been in and out of Thailand seven times since he first arrived via Suvarnabhumi airport on October 31, 2015.

On September 14, Rosen submitted an application to the Krabi immigration office for a temporary stay in Thailand to work as an English teacher at an international school in Krabi.