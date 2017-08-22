SCB unveils SCB Easy to support mobile banking services

BANGKOK – Siam Commercial Bank has unveiled its application SCB Easy to support the country’s national e-payment policy, aiming to reach eight million users by the end of next year.

SCB Easy enables users to make transfers, deposits, bill payments, and other financial transactions on their mobile devices at all time. The app is secured with Easy App Protection, which protects accounts in the event of phone theft or hacking.

The Bank of Thailand revealed that the number of mobile banking transactions increased from 13 million accounts in 2015 to over 20 million in 2016.