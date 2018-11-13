SBPAC provides career training to former drug addicts

Yala – The Internal Security Operation Command’s Region Four plans to provide a rehabilitation program to at least 5,000 former drug addicts in three months free of charge.

Sanan Sonthimuang, Director of the Office of Social Psychological Policy Coordination, said the Southern Border Province Administration Center (SBPAC) will be the main agency to provide career training to former drug users who successfully completed their rehabilitation program.

The SBPAC has been assigned by the government to provide career training to former drug users since 2016 and over 3,000 former drug users have completed the training.

Yala is responsible for screening and assessing former drug users who have successfully completed their rehabilitation program before attending the career training program.