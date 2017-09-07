Samui Festival 2017 tops Thailand events calendar with action packed programme

BANGKOK,– This year’s ‘Samui Festival 2017’, which will be the second time, highlights the 120th anniversary of the island’s founding in 1897 with two marque sport events – a full marathon and bike race – headlining an action packed programme from 7 to 11 September.

Thailand’s Prime Minister H.E. General Prayut Chan-o-cha is personally granting the trophies for both sport events, while the opening ceremony duties will be handled by a Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Dr. Somkid Jatusripitak.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT), said that, “The high-profile presence of leading government officials shows the Samui Festival 2017 is one of the most significant happenings on the Thailand events calendar for this year. This is a celebration of Southern Region culture and style.

“The grandeur and spectacle celebrates Ko Samui’s rich history and its evolution into one of Asia’s top beach resorts, with TAT joining forces with leading local public and private sector players jointly pitching in to help organise the event.”

The five-day festival includes a diverse and family-friendly programme of events, in addition to the sports events, that offers something for everyone.

It includes a traditional island-wide merit-making ceremony, an ‘Art Lane’ and cultural fair plus concerts by famous Thai singers and bands, and ‘Samui Fight’ kickboxing matches.

In addition to the Samui Festival Marathon 2017 and Tour of Samui 2017 bike race, there will also be many unique Thai local sports events and a not-to-be-missed beach buffet that celebrates the Southern Region’s unique food culture.

These and other events will be at three of Ko Samui’s best beaches including Nathon, Bophut and Chaweng:

*Opening procession: a ‘Flower Float’ parade almost two kilometres long on 7 September.

*Marathon (42 kilometres, 10.5 kilometres and 5 kilometres) on 9 September.

*Bike race (25 and 50 kilometres) on 10 September.

*Art Lane showcasing work of Thai famous artists as well as local handicrafts.

*Food Street: Seafood and signature Thai dishes of Surat Thani (Southern Region).

*A 2.5-kilometre-long beach buffet (free and open to the public).

*‘Samui Fight’ nights.