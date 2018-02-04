Sales begin for HM King’s comic sketch artbook

Bangkok – His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has graciously granted permission for the sales of His Majesty’s comic sketch artbook, proceeds from which will fund various royally initiated projects.

The book contains sketches drawn by His Majesty himself and depict a number of royally initiated projects that have been the foundation of the nation’s natural resources management. People in the book are seen wearing uniforms from the ‘We Do Good with Our Hearts’ volunteer campaign, another project endorsed by His Majesty the King. Each character expresses happiness for performing community services, from the smallest unit of society, i.e. the family, to the biggest unit, the nation.

His Majesty’s book comes complete with his autograph and is available for 199 baht at Golden Place shops, 7-Eleven stores, King Power stores, and branches of Bangkok Bank, Siam Commercial Bank, Kasikorn Bank, and Muang Thai Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

The books are also available at a charity winter fair being held at the Royal Plaza and Sanam Suea Pa in Bangkok from February 8 until March 11.