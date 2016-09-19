Russian tourists saved from box jellyfish stings in Samui

A two-year old Russian boy lost consciousness after he was stung by a box jellyfish while playing in the sea with his mother at Lamai beach, Koh Samui, Surat Thani Province.

It was reported that members of the jet ski club at Lamai beach rushed to help the boy by administering basic CPR and pouring vinegar on his wounds. The boy soon regained consciousness before being taken to Bangkok-Samui hospital for further treatment.

The victim’s mother was also stung by the jellyfish but her condition was not serious. Latest reports suggest that the boy was not in a life-threatening condition.

From July 31 – September 13, 2016, there were 11 cases of tourists stung by the box jellyfish.