Russian skydiver dies from hang gliding skydiving in Laem Chabang

A 35-year-old Russian skydiver was killed at a skydiving jump drill near Nong Kho reservoir in Laem Chabang, Chonburi province, this morning.

Identified only as Mr Zhakara, the incident happened at the skydiving centre at 9.30am in Ban Nong Kho sky diving drop zone.

According to Si Racha police, the Russian man jumped from hang-glider in his solo skydiving practice.

However as he was almost near the ground, a windshear caused his chute cells to collapse forcing him to plunge about 40 metres onto the ground.

He died on the spot.

His body was sent to Si Racha hospital for autopsy.