Royally bestowed items delivered to Pabuk victims

Nakhon Si Thammarat – The volunteer center, under the patronage of His Majesty the King of Thailand, has delivered royally-bestowed packages to the victims of Tropical Storm Pabuk in Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

On Sunday, Admiral Pawit Rujitet, chief of the volunteer center, handed relief bags and necessities to Nakhon Si Thammarat governor Chamroen Tipayapongtada. All items will be distributed to families affected by the recent storm.

Admiral Pawit also relayed His Majesty’s concerns, saying His Majesty had asked volunteers to assist in the recovery and rehabilitation of affected communities.

In addition, Admiral Pawit presented educational equipment and supplies to local schools and students.

In Nakhon Si Thammarat, more than 364,000 families or nearly 680,000 people were battered by Pabuk earlier this month. The storm claimed three lives and destroyed 46,000 houses, electricity poles and trees.