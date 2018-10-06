Royal Turf Club promises to find new location after handing back Nang Loeng

Bangkok – The Royal Turf Club of Thailand has returned its Nang Loeng property following the conclusion of its lease but promised to find a new location.

Royal Turf Club of Thailand President, Gen Wattanachai Chaigmuangwong, remarked after officially handing back the club’s racetrack at Nang Loeng to the Crown Property Bureau, that a temporary board of five members is to be established to handle the final year of the track following the conclusion of the club’s lease. He stated a new location in Bangkok will be found and the club’s existing board will discuss how to handle its outstanding debts. Structures at the Nang Loeng location are already being removed.

Some employees of the track have lodged complaints after finding out they will only be receiving a three month compensation package after being promised six months.

Owner of the Thai World Horse Kennel, Pol Lt Col Santana Prayunrat, has volunteered to represent the employees and voiced suspicion over the lack of funding despite property on the track being sold.