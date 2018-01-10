Royal Thai Police returns stolen cars to Malaysia

Bangkok – The Royal Thai Police has returned 20 stolen cars, which had been smuggled into Thailand from Malaysia, to the Royal Malaysia Police.

Adviser to the Royal Thai Police, Pol Gen Wittaya Prayongpan, welcomed Commander of the Royal Malaysia Police’s Crime Investigation Department, Pol Gen Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd, in a ceremony marking the return of 20 stolen cars worth 30 million baht to Malaysia.

Police officers also coordinated with the Malaysian embassy in Thailand to find the owners of the vehicles. To receive their cars, they are required to provide proof of ownership to the authorities.

Over the past two years, the Royal Thai Police has returned 95 stolen cars worth 75 million baht to Malaysia. While the 20 cars are now on their way to the neighboring country, Pol Gen Wittaya said there remains other cars stolen in Malaysia currently being investigated in Thailand.

The two neighboring countries have been working closely to prevent all kinds of transnational crime, including those involving illegal immigration and human trafficking.