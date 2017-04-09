Royal Thai Embassy in Sweden: No Thai people affected by truck attack in Stockholm

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Royal Thai Embassy in Sweden has confirmed that no Thai people have been affected by the truck attack in the center of Stockholm, advising Thai people to be careful in traveling.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, has announced that no Thai people were affected by the truck attack and has advised Thai people staying in Sweden and traveling to Stockholm to be careful in their travels and to be on alert for unusual things, especially when going to a scene and place where people are gathered, and to follow local news in Sweden from websites and the Embassy’s Facebook page, to increase security measures for themselves and their companions.

However, in an emergency, please contact the embassy by calling +46702344191 and +46702344191 around the clock.