Royal Thai Army dispatches 12 military corps to help flood victims in lower South

BANGKOK – The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has dispatched 12 military corps to provide assistance to flood victims in 12 southern provinces.

RTA spokesman Winthai Suwaree disclosed that RTA Commander in Chief Chalermchai Sitthisart has instructed the Army Disaster Relief Center, Region 4, to dispatch military units along with the equipment necessary to help flood victims in 12 southern provinces. Assistance operations will be enacted with close cooperation from local government agencies.

The Army Disaster Relief Center, Region 4, has dispatched 12 military corps and 50 trucks to help the flood victims by evacuating them and their properties to safe zones reinforced with sandbags. Local government agencies have also distributed 2,030 survival bags to the flood victims.

The military corps also built a temporary bridge to replace the collapsed bridge in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Sichon district.

Local military personnel are closely monitoring the situations and stand ready to provide immediate assistance if necessary.