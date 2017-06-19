Royal subjects making cremation flowers

Throngs of royal subjects are joining a sandalwood making activity at the Grand Palace in honor of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Teachers, students, and members of the general public made their way to the Grand Palace on Saturday to join an activity to create artificial flowers which will be used in the cremation ceremony for the late monarch. The volunteers were given a flower making lesson by palace officials. Held every day from 10 am to 5 pm, the activity is a sign of the love and loyalty Thai people have for HM King Rama IX of the House of Chakri.

In Maha Sarakham, 30 scholarship students from Cambodia are helping local people make sandalwood flowers that resemble various kinds of flora such as Dararat, orchids, roses, and lilies. The activity was organized by Maha Sarakham University where the Cambodian students are studying.

The royal cremation of His Majesty whose body is lying in state will take place on October 26th, 2017.