Royal Rainmaking Dept to conduct cloud seeding over Sa Kaeo

SA KAEO – The Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation plans to conduct cloud-seeding operations to assist local farmers and replenish 16 reservoirs in Sa Kaeo province.

Suraphan Suwanpaibul of the Eastern Royal Rainmaking Operation Center chaired a meeting in Ta Phraya subdistrict, which is located outside of the government’s irrigation system. The center had received requests from locals to provide assistance in the form of artificial rain and to replenish the province’s 16 reservoirs.

Meanwhile, water levels in the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat province was recorded at 15.89 meters at its highest point. The local irrigation office reported that the dam will be able to supply enough water to 1.15 million rai of farmland and expects more rain in mid-May.

Meanwhile, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has reported that recent storms have damaged a total of 8,810 homes across 31 provinces, resulting in two deaths and three injured. Officials have conducted damage assessments and provided assistance in the form of relief bags and home repairs to those affected.