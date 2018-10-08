Royal Irrigation Department pleads for water conservation

Bangkok – The Royal Irrigation Department is pleading with the public to help conserve water despite the fact that there is a good supply of water in dams nationwide.

Official records suggest that nearly 60 billion cubic meters of water are currently stored in reservoirs across the country, with an average storage level of 79 percent of the dam’s capacity.

The Royal Irrigation Department says that there is over 18 billion cubic meters of water in all four major dams in the Chao Phraya River Basin, including Bhumibol Dam, Sirikit Dam, Kwae Noi Dam and Pa Sak Jolasid Dam, and they can still take on more than six billion cubic meters of water.

The department said it would make sure the water management program is efficient even though at present there is a great volume of water stored in the dams, in order to help prevent any shortage.

In addition, the Royal Irrigation Department also asked people across the country to use water efficiently and avoid wasting any of the supply.

Meanwhile, the Department of Livestock Development is preparing to deal with possible flooding in the southern region, where the rainy season is expected to produce more problems in coming months.

Plans formulated include the moving of livestock to higher ground and the stockpiling of dry grass, animal food and medicine as well as the assignment of experts to help farmers, who may be in need of their guidance.