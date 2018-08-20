Royal Household Bureau announces HM Queen Sirikit’s admittance to Chulalongkorn Hospital

Bangkok, 20 August 2018 (NNT) – The Bureau of the Royal Household has issued an announcement on Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of the Ninth Reign’s admittance to Chulalongkorn Hospital.

Physicians providing care to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of the Ninth Reign has reported that, on the morning of August 19, 2018, Her Majesty was found to be exhibiting symptoms such as fever and increased coughing. They recommended the queen be admitted to Chulalongkorn Hospital.

At the hospital, a microbiological test found Her Majesty had contracted influenza. Physicians prescribed medication and later noted Her Majesty’s improved condition, including a reduced fever and improved appetite.

The physicians have nonetheless recommended Her Majesty remain in hospital for the time being.