Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn leads presentation of morning meal to monks

BANGKOK – Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn led the presentation of the morning meal to monks performing the funeral prayer for His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Arriving at Dusit Maha Prasart Throne Hall at 7:05AM this morning, Her Royal Highness was accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Adityadhornkitikhun. She led the presentation of the morning meal to 8 monks from Wat Bowornniweswiharn and Wat Chakkrawatrajawas.

The monks were performing two funeral prayers in devotion to His Majesty.

