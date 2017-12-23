Royal crematorium removal to start in January

Bangkok – The Fine Arts Department has completed a removal plan for the royal crematorium for HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The main crematorium building will be removed from Sanam Luang, while some peripheral buildings in the compound will be reassembled as a museum in Pathum Thani, or reassembled at the Office of Traditional Arts in Nakhon Pathom.

The removal process is set to commence in mid-January and finish by 15 March 2018.

The Fine Arts Department Director-General Anandha Chuchoti revealed the removal works will cost 80 million baht, and that the department will be sending a letter seeking the royal advice on the use of the steel structure.

The royal crematorium has been opened to the general public as a temporary exhibition since 2 November 2017. The number of visitors as of 21 December 2017 has totaled 3,376,506 persons.