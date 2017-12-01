Royal Crematorium exhibition still crowded after extension order

Bangkok –Devotees of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej are continuing to converge on Bangkok after the Royal Crematorium exhibition was extended for another month.

Citizens from every corner of Thailand have been arriving at Sanam Luang to see the exhibition dedicated to the late King, among them many students and civil servants who mostly come in large groups.

The director of Attawit School in the Bang Na area of Bangkok said she had brought her students to learn about the beautiful history and traditions of Thailand. She also expressed gratitude to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn for kindly allowing the people to visit the exhibition for one more month.

As permitted by His Majesty, the Royal Crematorium exhibition will continue to be open to members of the public until December 31, from 7 am-8 pm daily.

Between November 2 and 29, the exhibition reportedly welcomed more than 2.5 million people.