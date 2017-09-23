Royal crematorium close to completion

Bangkok – Deputy Prime Minister Gen Thanasak Patimaprakorn, has visited Sanam Luang royal plaza to observe the construction of the royal crematorium, along with Director-General of the Fine Arts Department Anan Chuchote.

The transformation of Sanam Luang royal plaza into King Rama IX’s royal cremation site is now 95 percent complete. The craftsmen are adding finishing touches to the crematorium and its surrounding pavilions. Gen Thanasak has confirmed the undertaking will be concluded on time.

The site features constructions and adornments reflecting the Kingdom’s noble history, and HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s impressive achievements such as a spired throne, model paddy field, Chaipattana aerator, Monkey Cheek water retention project and various kinds of plants involved in the late monarch’s development projects.

The royal cremation is scheduled for 25th-29th October. The cremation venue will subsequently be open to the public between 1st and 30th November.