Royal crematorium in Bangkok to be open to general public throughout Nov

Bangkok – The general public will be allowed to visit the royal crematorium at Sanam Luang, Bangkok, throughout the month of November.

Culture Minister Weera Rojpoojanarat said responsible agencies are turning the Sanam Luang ceremonial ground into an exhibition site for the Thai public as well as foreigners, to see the royal crematorium and other components of the service that comprised the cremation ceremony of HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

He said the exhibition will be open between November 2nd and November 30th, every day from 7 am to 10 pm.

On November 2nd, Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will preside over the opening.

Apart from taking photographs of the crematorium and its surroundings, visitors will learn about the royal duties of the late monarch and enjoy cultural performances such as the famous “Khon” dance.

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority will be providing free transport to all visitors, according to the minister.