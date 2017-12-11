Rockstar’s charity run surpasses 700-million baht goal

Chainat – Rock star Artiwara Kongmalai, aka Toon Bodyslam, has achieved his dream and that of his admirers, securing his 700 million baht donation goal well ahead of schedule.

By Saturday, Toon and his fellow runners had surpassed his original goal for the endeavor, reaching 704 million baht by the time they arrived in Chai Nat province on the 39th day of their South-North marathon. The rock singer thanked the Thai people for their massive support, saying that the current level of donations was beyond his expectations.

Tens of thousands of people gathered along the route to welcome their hero. The chief of the Chai Nat capital district also joined the fundraising run Saturday.

Toon’s plan is to run 2,191 kilometers from the Betong district of the southernmost province of Yala to Mae Sai district of the northernmost province of Chiang Rai, to raise funds for 11 hospitals within 55 days. Donations are certain to rise further, with 16 days remaining.