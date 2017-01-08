Robbery murder suspects escorted to Criminal Court for first extension of detention

Metropolitan police this morning escorted two suspects in the robbery and murder of an airport ground staffer to the Criminal Court for first extension of their detention.

The two suspects, Kittikorn Vikaha, 26, and Supatchai Chansri, were heavily guarded by police for fear of revenge by friends and relatives of the victim, Wasin Luangjam, an airport ground staffer and postgraduate student, and angry crowd.

They were escorted to re-enact the robbery murder at the scene on Sukhonthasawat 27 in Lad Phrao district today before taking them to the court.

An army of local media representatives were also seen gathering at the court compound to cover the event which remained the front page story of all dailies and news websites.

Police said they would oppose any bail for the two suspects as their crime was very serious.

However they expected no relative would come out to post bail for them.

Supatchai was arrested Friday night.

He drove the motorcycle with Kittikorn riding on the pillion to prowl the roads to hunt for victims.

Supatchai told police that they robbed four victims, including Wasin, on the same night. He also said he knew Kittikorn when both of them spent time in prison and both were released late last year by the Royal pardon.