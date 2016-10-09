Roads to be avoided by motorists due to ACD summit

Motorists are warned to avoid several roads in Bangkok starting Sunday late afternoon because some of the roads will be temporarily closed to traffic to facilitate the travelling of government leaders and representatives from 33 countries who are in Bangkok to attend the Asia Cooperation Dialogue during October 9-10.

The opening ceremony of the ACD summit is to be held at the auditorium of the Royal Thai Navy on Sunday evening and, as such, according to the traffic police, motorists are advised to avoid the following roads for two periods of time, between 5-7 pm and between 8.30-10 pm:

Rama I, Ploenchit, Sukhumvit (beneath Ploenchit expressway and Asoke intersection), Rajdamri, Charoen Krung (between Sipraya intersection and Chalermphan intersection), Wireless, Rama IV (between Wireless intersection and Saladaeng intersection), Larn Luang, Pinklao and Arun-amarin.

The following roads will be closed to traffic for about 30 minutes: Rama IV, Petchaburi, Rajdamnoen Nok, Mahachai, Prachathipok, Issaraparb, Sutthavat, Charoensanitwong, Borom Ratchachonnee and Phya Thai.

The ACD summit will be held at the Foreign Ministry on Monday. As such, the following roads will be affected for two periods of time, between 8-10.30 am and between 5.30 pm and 8 pm: Rama I, Ploenchit, Sukhumvit from Ploenchit expressway to Asoke intersection, Rajdamri, Charoen Krung from Siphraya intersection to Chalermphan intersection, Wireless, Rama IV from Wireless intersection to Saladaeng intersection, Sawankhaloke, and Sri Ayudhya.

Roads that motorists should avoid are Rajvithi, Petchaburi, Banthadthong and Rama IV.

On Monday during 12 am to 3.30 pm, a reception will be held at the Government House for the delegates. Roads that motorists should avoid are: Sri Ayudhya, Rama V, Phitsanuloke and Rajdamnoen Nok.

For more information about the traffic during this period of time, motorist can contact traffic police division at number 1197 or www.TRAFFICPOLICE.GO.TH