Road service convoy released to help motorists travel with safety and convenience

The Ministry of Transport have released a convoy of service vehicles to provide assistance and help to motorist during the coming New Year holiday break.

This is part of a campaign under the ‘Considerate Driving, Obeying Traffic Laws’ campaign that aims to look after motorist safety.

The launch ceremony was presided over by Transport minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith.

Under the campaign, 50 rest points will be setup at strategic locations all over the country so that tired drivers can rest both themselves and their vehicles before proceeding on their journey.

As part of the effort, road construction contractors have been asked to temporarily hold off on construction work from December 28 to January 4, 2017 to provide the greatest degree of convenience as well as safety for road users.

Meanwhile those who have no plans to travel upcountry during the New Year holidays, the Ministry of Culture has planned a special event under the banner ‘Making Merit at 10 Temples to Commemorate 10 Monarchies’.

Free bus services will be provided for people to travel to 10 temples attached to Chakri Dynasty located in the capital to pray and make merit.

As an added benefit, attendees will be given the opportunity to pay their respects to 10 important Buddhist idols that are housed in the Bangkok National Museum and free admittance will be granted for entry into all national museums and historical parks throughout the country.