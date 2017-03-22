Road Safety Directing Center plans safety campaign for Songkran Festival

BANGKOK, (NNT) – The Road Safety Directing Center has held a committee meeting on policies to reduce the number of road accidents during the upcoming Songkran Festival.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of the Interior, Grisada Boonrach revealed today that the major policies designed to reduce accidents include repairing roads, installing signs at accident-prone areas, improving side lanes, ensuring that public vehicles comply with safety regulations, and encouraging private commuters to conduct vehicle inspections. The policy also aims to organize campaigns in every district to ensure proper enforcement of traffic laws and to prevent drunk driving.

The campaign will consist of two phases, with a public awareness phase from March 22 to April 17, and a phase of strict law enforcement from April 11 to 17. Meanwhile, the committee plans on submitting a proposal to the cabinet to integrate the responsibilities of different agencies in order to effectively achieve the country’s goal of reducing road accident carnage.