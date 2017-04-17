Road Safety Center’s accident report on sixth day of seven dangerous days of Songkran

(NNT) – The Road Safety Directing Center has released a road accident report for April 16th, the sixth of seven days of the government’s road safety promotion campaign covering the festival.

The report indicates that being under the influence of alcohol and speeding were still the primary and secondary causes of accidents and deaths each day, followed by poor visibility which just beat cutting-off another vehicle. Most of the accidents and deaths still involved motorcycles, followed by pickup trucks.

A total of 335 people have died since April the 11th and 3506 people have been injured.

Chang Mai province in the north of Thailand had 153, the highest number of accidents and also the highest numbers of people who were injured numbering 160.

According to the report, the top four deliberate actions that put lives at risk on each day of Songkran, were refusing to wear a safety helmet, being under the influence of alcohol, speeding, and cutting off other vehicles.

The Road Safety Directing Center also pointed out that speeding and being under the influence of alcohol are the major causes of road accident mortality. Motorcycles and pickup trucks are still the vehicles involved in most roadway deaths.

The data pointed out that most accidents have occurred on routes under the supervision of the Department of Highways between 4pm – 8pm.

The seven dangerous days of Songkran end today, Monday the 17th of April, yet Pattaya still has a few days left.