Road Safety Center integrating efforts during NY holiday

Bangkok – The Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) says that the Road Safety Command Center (RSCC) is integrating its efforts with other agencies to safeguard road users during the New Year period, adopting the theme “Drive with Compassion and Adherence to Traffic Rules”.

DDPM Director-General Chaiyapol Titisak said six measures will be used to improve safety on roads this year, namely the reduction of risk factors and stronger enforcement of traffic laws, the social campaign “1 Province, 1 Safe District”, reduction of environmental and vehicle risk factors, post-accident assistance, maritime travel safety and the safety of tourists.

Additional action will be taken in districts with high numbers of road accidents, with data from such areas to be used to create specialized solutions. Alcohol checks will be mandatory for accidents resulting in injuries or fatalities while campaigning will take place to remind the public to drive compassionately. Risky behavior such as speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to wear a helmet will be firmly discouraged.