Road safety campaigns actively launched nationwide ahead of Songkran holiday

BANGKOK,(NNT) – Several provinces have kicked off road safety campaigns before the Songkran holiday begins in less than two weeks.

In southern Pattani, Provincial Governor Veeranan Pengchan has officially introduced a special joint force to monitor the situation and prevent any violent incidents especially during the Songkran period.

Mr. Veeranan has instructed all officers to perform their duties with maximum caution and stay vigilant while inspecting all types of vehicles and suspicious individuals in the area in order to prevent any opportunity by perpetrators of violence to attack local residents.

Meanwhile, Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Police have joined the army in the launch of a crime-busting team that will be particularly active until April 10th in order to assure residents they will be safe throughout the holiday period.

In Yala, the provincial Land Transport office has collaborated with 18 local vehicle service providers in introducing a free personal transport checkup program until April 24, as part of its campaign to promote road safety during this year’s Songkran holiday.