BANGKOK – The Bureau of The Royal Household has announced that members of the Thai public will be allowed to take part in the ritual bathing of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the ninth monarch of the Chakri Dynasty who passed away on Thursday.

The bathing ceremony is taking place at Sahathai Samakom Pavilion inside the Grand Palace from 8:30 am to 12 pm on Friday, October 14th, 2016.