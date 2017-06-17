RID & social service organizations to jointly develop late King’s projects

The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has voiced its readiness to cooperate with social service organizations in completing the unfinished water resource management projects suggested by HM the late King.

The RID, Mae Fah Luang Foundation under Royal Patronage, Rakkaew Foundation and Pid Thong Lang Phra Foundation have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen their participation in the development and management of water resources, using the area-based development approach.

The RID and its signatories will focus their collaboration on areas of the royally-suggested projects that have yet to be irrigated. Their joint efforts are expected to foster the country’s short, medium and long-term water management schemes and ensure ample water supplies for all communities so that residents can apply HM the late King’s self-sufficiency philosophy to their livelihoods.

There are currently 1,645 water resource development projects which haven’t had irrigation systems installed yet. The water resource development project will start in the provinces of Chiang Rai, Nan, Udon Thani, Phetchaburi, Pattani and Yala before expanding to all areas by 2021.