RID prepping to deal with more heavy rain this week

Prachuapkirikan – The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has opened many of its drainage gates to release water in anticipation of more heavy rainfall this week.

Rain in Kaeng Krachan and Kuiburi national parks as well as along the Tanaosri mountain range has sent an average 6 million cubic meters of water into Pranburi Dam each day. RID Office 14 is releasing excess water at a rate of 2.16 million cubic meters per day and maintaining lower levels of water.

Nan RID Project Director Surasak Suphankong has led officers in a survey of areas where water pumps are to be set up, mostly along the Nan River in the Municipality of Nan and in low lying areas of Phu Phiang district. The pumps are to lessen the impact of heavy rain on economic crops and will be coupled with cameras for monitoring.

In Chiang Mai, the water level at P.1 Station at Nawarat Bridge has been measured at 1.5 meters, 3.7 meters below the bank with the level at P.67 Station in San Sai District also at an acceptable point. Monitoring has been stepped up as 70 percent of the province is forecast to be hit by storms.

Flooding has already occurred in Tap Klor district of Phichit province due to run off from Petchabun province. Many homes have been inundated and the province’s governor has ordered that urgent assistance be provided, extending to the clearing of water weeds from drainage canals. Residents have been told to seek assistance from their local leaders.

Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Director-General, Chaiyaphol Tithisak has indicated that tropical storm Son Tinh spurred flooding in 13 provinces with 10 now back to normal and the provinces of Kanchanaburi, Tak and Prachuapkirikan still dealing with excess water. Urgent assistance is being provided.