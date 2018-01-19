RID dismisses reports of drought in Chao Phraya River Basin

Bangkok – The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has confirmed that the water situation in the Chao Phraya River Basin is still normal, without any sign of rumored drought conditions.

Countering claims that sand dunes were exposed in the Chao Phraya River in Ang Thong province due to severe drought, RID Director-General Thongplew Kongchan insisted that every year the department implements its water management plan to ensure an adequate supply of water for household consumption and agriculture within the Chao Phraya River Basin prior to the dry season. The water supply for the region is primarily derived from four major dams, namely Bhumibol, Sirikit, Khwae Noi Bamrung Daen and Pasak Jolasid dams.

Over 14 billion cubic meters of water has been reserved for the 2017-2018 dry season, comprising 7.7 billion cubic meters for use during May 2017-April 2018 and another 6.4 billion for the post-drought period from May-July 2018. The total area of cultivation in the dry season has also been estimated at 6.26 million rai.

Thongplew gave an assurance that water reserves behind the four dams are sufficient for the needs of residents along the Chao Phraya River. Nonetheless, he called on everyone to remember to use water sparingly.