Rice pledging scheme whistleblower has strange dreams

Former Democrat MP Varong Detkitvikrom said in his Facebook page that he had two “strange dreams” regarding the scandalous rice pledging scheme.

The first dream, he said, is that Commerce Minister Apiradee Tantraporn assigned the commerce permanent secretary to sign an administrative order for the seizure of the assets of those allegedly involved in the fake G-to-G rice deals to compensate for the loss incurred by the scam.

The whistleblower, who exposed corruption in the rice pledging scheme of the government of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra, said if his dream is a reality, it means the commerce minister has no leadership quality and it will be a disgrace if she carries on working in her current role.

“Despite the fact that she is protected by Section 44, she still has no guts – that is a waste of taxpayers’ taxes,” said the former Democrat MP.

The second dream is the government’s promise to disclose the details of the civil liability of Ms Yingluck regarding the rice pledging scheme. The liability amounts to only 35,717 million baht – which was substantially reduced from 286 billion baht to 178 billion baht and, finally, to 35,717 million baht in a way which is inexplicable and unacceptable.

The ex-Democrat said he didn’t know from whom the government would demand the rest of the compensation to cover the loss if Ms Yingluck’s civil liability was just 35,717 million baht.

“I only hope that my two dreams are not true because Uncle Too (the prime minister) is deadly serious about getting rid of corruption,” said Dr Varong.