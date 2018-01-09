Rice exports reach record high in 2017

Bangkok – The Thai Rice Exporters Association has revealed that rice exports reached a record high last year with most of the demand coming from Benin in West Africa.

Association President, Pol Lt Charoen Laothammatas, said the export of Thai rice grew 20% during the first 11 months of last year when a total of 10.4 million tons, worth 156 billion baht, were exported.

Rice exports in November last year expanded 47% compared with the same month in 2016. The highest demand for Thai rice came from Benin, China, South Africa, Cameroon and the United States.

Although the official figure for December’s rice export has yet to be revealed, it has been estimated that at least 11.2 million tons were sold overseas, making the annual Thai rice exports the highest ever recorded.

However, Pol Lt Charoen cautioned that the stronger Thai currency could potentially put Thailand at a disadvantage in the global rice market in the future.