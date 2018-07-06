Rice Department prepares assistance for farms flooded in Luang Cave rescue operation

Chiang Rai – The Department of Rice has prepared a rehabilitation plan for farms impacted by the drainage of Luang Cave to rescue a local boys’ football team that became trapped on June 23.

Deputy Director-General of the Department of Rice, Suwat Jiarakongmun, said a disaster monitoring center of the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has recorded the damage sustained by farms affected by the partial drainage of the cave, to save the lives of the stranded Moo Pa Academy youth football team within. The farms are located in three sub-districts of Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai and are owned by over 100 farmers. An estimated 1,300 rai of land has been badly affected, with government agents now providing guidance to farmers on technological tools they can employ once waters subside. The district agriculture office is monitoring the situation closely and will survey needed assistance.

Several strains of rice have been prepared for the benefit of the affected farmers so that they may replace their lost crops. Growers are being advised to wait for rains to cleanse their land once waters drain out, and to aerate fields before planting new crops.