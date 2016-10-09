Revised charter draft to be in PM’s hands on Tuesday

BANGKOK, (NNT) – The Constitution Drafting Commission (CDC) will submit the permanent charter draft to the Prime Minister this Tuesday, one day ahead of the deadline.

CDC chairperson Meechai Ruchuphan said the drafting team is speeding up the amendment of the constitution draft, revising it to comply with the secondary question of the August 7 referendum.

The Constitutional Court earlier resolved that the permanent charter was not in line with the secondary question and instructed the CDC to make appropriate adjustments to it within 15 days.

Meechai expects the revised draft to be in the hands of the Prime Minister this Tuesday, October 11, which is one day before the deadline.

In the meantime, he said the CDC is writing two draft organic acts concerning the Election Commission (EC) and political parties while assuring that the two draft acts will be presented to the national legislature right after the permanent constitution is promulgated.